The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Western Union has increased its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Western Union has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Union to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. Western Union has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Union will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

