The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.
Western Union has increased its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Western Union has a payout ratio of 42.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Union to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.8%.
Shares of NYSE WU opened at $17.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day moving average is $21.30. Western Union has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.92.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.73.
About Western Union
The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.
