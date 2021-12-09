ZClassic Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $80,799.00 (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $80,799.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.23 or 0.00360436 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.54 or 0.00146688 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00091243 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003346 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

