8PAY (8PAY) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $123,579.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 9th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0665 or 0.00000135 BTC on exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $3.99 million and $123,579.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 8PAY has traded down 30.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00058122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.35 or 0.08662153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00061776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00079926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,532.07 or 1.00168036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002853 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 8PAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 8PAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

