$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) will announce earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Juniper Networks.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

JNPR has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.91.

JNPR opened at $32.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.07, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $21.42 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 177.78%.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,439 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 55,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Juniper Networks (JNPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.