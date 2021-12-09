Savix (SVX) Price Hits $5.30 on Top Exchanges

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. In the last seven days, Savix has traded up 33% against the US dollar. Savix has a total market cap of $304,698.04 and approximately $7,786.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Savix coin can now be purchased for about $5.30 or 0.00010710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00043878 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.54 or 0.00225568 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Savix

Savix (SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 130,910 coins and its circulating supply is 57,533 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

