ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.26 million. ChargePoint’s revenue was up 188.2% on a year-over-year basis. ChargePoint updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $20.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.52. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $17.60 and a 12 month high of $49.48.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,767.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 3,110 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $62,666.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738 over the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ChargePoint stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

