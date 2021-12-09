Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 7,969 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,122% compared to the typical volume of 652 put options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after buying an additional 99,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $32.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17.

