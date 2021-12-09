SOMESING (SSX) Price Tops $0.0750 on Top Exchanges

SOMESING (CURRENCY:SSX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. In the last week, SOMESING has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SOMESING coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0750 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges. SOMESING has a total market capitalization of $190.00 million and approximately $14.07 million worth of SOMESING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00058122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,283.35 or 0.08662153 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00061776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00079926 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,532.07 or 1.00168036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002853 BTC.

SOMESING’s genesis date was November 27th, 2018. SOMESING’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,533,621,748 coins. SOMESING’s official Twitter account is @somesinglovers and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SOMESING is medium.com/@singlovers . The official website for SOMESING is somesing.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SOMESING is a social music service that incorporates blockchain technology so that producers can get rewards for creative activities that everyone can enjoy their favorite songs and recreate the songs. Everyone who likes singing can sing all songs free of charge and receive economic reward through gifts, supports, and events through the community about newly created song content. SSX is a token based on the Icon Blockchain that will serve as a medium of exchange on the SOMESING platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOMESING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOMESING should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOMESING using one of the exchanges listed above.

