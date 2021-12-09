Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Major Shareholder Sells 531,700.00 in Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.09, for a total transaction of 531,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thomas Gordon Welch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Materials alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 49,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 2.63, for a total transaction of 128,870.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 8,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.20, for a total transaction of 33,600.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Thomas Gordon Welch sold 30,000 shares of Meta Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.30, for a total transaction of 129,000.00.

MMAT stock opened at 3.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is 4.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is 6.42. Meta Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of 0.85 and a 52 week high of 21.76.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $42,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Meta Materials during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 34.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Materials Company Profile

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.