Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.150-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.68 billion-$6.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.31 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.630-$1.660 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $530.63 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.34. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 1.37. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $298.53 and a twelve month high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $576.00.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.57, for a total value of $719,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,375 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,429 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

