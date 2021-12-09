Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) PT Raised to $58.00

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Xometry stock opened at $45.31 on Thursday. Xometry has a 12-month low of $40.71 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Next Century Growth Investors LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Xometry by 451.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

