Cadence Bank NA Sells 1,137 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cadence Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,579 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in HP were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in HP by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 267,625 shares of company stock worth $8,512,222. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America increased their target price on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of HPQ opened at $36.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

