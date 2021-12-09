BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 14.0% over the last three years.

MHN stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.64% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 16.01% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

