Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 1,231 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 427,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITW opened at $240.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.89 and a fifty-two week high of $244.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.80.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $235.29 per share, with a total value of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

