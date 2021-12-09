Tompkins Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 13.1% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,005,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,135,000 after acquiring an additional 924,422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,131,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after acquiring an additional 564,150 shares during the last quarter. Deer Park Road Corp boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 57.4% in the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 3,269,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,756 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 36.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,028,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 546,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,386,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after acquiring an additional 100,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.66. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

