Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 22,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 159.6% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 79,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,429,000 after buying an additional 48,824 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $164.50 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $132.50 and a 1-year high of $167.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.32 and its 200-day moving average is $161.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

