Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,118,292,000. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 4,931,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,425,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,903 shares during the last quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 1,010,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $291,991,000 after acquiring an additional 560,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,576,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $455,666,000 after acquiring an additional 519,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

NYSE:LIN opened at $333.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.08. The company has a market capitalization of $170.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $240.80 and a 1-year high of $340.16.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.29.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Linde

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.