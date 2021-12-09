Patten & Patten Inc. TN Reduces Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $168,944,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 116.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,509,048 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $130,697,000 after buying an additional 1,348,512 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,027,871 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $422,347,000 after buying an additional 1,153,930 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,061,000 after purchasing an additional 944,383 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at $38,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA stock opened at $48.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.