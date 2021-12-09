Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Tesla by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Financial Corporation purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock opened at $1,068.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.94, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,003.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $793.89. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $801.97.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,839,796 shares of company stock worth $3,094,070,860. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.