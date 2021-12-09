Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 429 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 531 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 5.9% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 6.0% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Adobe from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $653.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $311.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $636.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $614.19. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $378,829.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

