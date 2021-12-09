10,000 Shares in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) Purchased by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in GoHealth by 22.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in GoHealth by 4.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,249,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after purchasing an additional 100,191 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in GoHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in GoHealth by 57.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 15.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GoHealth alerts:

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $3.89 on Thursday. GoHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOCO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays cut GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO).

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.