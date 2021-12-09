Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,224,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,491,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,370,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,631,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,071,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,588,000 after acquiring an additional 964,538 shares during the last quarter. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Analog Devices from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.17.

Analog Devices stock opened at $186.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.49 and a 52-week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

