Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.48

Shares of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $1.2873 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

