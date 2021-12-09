U and I Group (LON:UAI) Shares Down 0.7%

U and I Group PLC (LON:UAI)’s stock price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 148 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 148 ($1.96). Approximately 1,333,900 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 212% from the average daily volume of 427,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.98).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 121.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 101.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £186.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.36, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get U and I Group alerts:

In related news, insider Ros Kerslake OBE purchased 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of £1,558.83 ($2,067.14).

U and I Group PLC, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and trades in real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Investment, and Development and Trading. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use regeneration projects, office buildings, residential and retail units, shopping centers, and commercial spaces.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for U and I Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U and I Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.