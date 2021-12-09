PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 9.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $14.70 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PML. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 30.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 29,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 13,692 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

