Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.63

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.63 and last traded at $37.54, with a volume of 378338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SBGSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.