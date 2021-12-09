VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Bought by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $245,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.5% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 95,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 170,047 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at $249,000. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.12, for a total transaction of $717,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.84, for a total value of $297,721.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,065 shares of company stock worth $9,477,611 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $242.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.42. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.60 and a 1 year high of $248.22.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $334.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 46.81%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

