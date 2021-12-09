Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 278,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,183,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $192.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.65 and a 52 week high of $225.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.56.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

