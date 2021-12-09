Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 1,509 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Cardiovascular Systems were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSII. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 32.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems stock opened at $20.42 on Thursday. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.05 million, a PE ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical device company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Cardiovascular Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSII shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

