Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of WNS worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in WNS by 367.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,216,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,675,000 after buying an additional 4,100,942 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in WNS by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,872,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,148,000 after buying an additional 98,734 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in WNS by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,618,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,131,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WNS by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,117,000 after buying an additional 154,358 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in WNS by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,365,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,052,000 after buying an additional 341,748 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WNS opened at $86.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.31.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $254.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. WNS’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WNS will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.78.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

