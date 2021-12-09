Cambiar Investors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLTA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $56.17 on Thursday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $54.67 and a 1 year high of $58.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.42.

