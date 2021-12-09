ADLER Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Trading Up 0.8%

ADLER Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL)’s share price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €7.79 ($8.75) and last traded at €7.66 ($8.61). 4,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 98,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.60 ($8.54).

The firm has a market capitalization of $832.66 million and a PE ratio of 6.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €8.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.01.

ADLER Real Estate Company Profile (ETR:ADL)

ADLER is one of Germany's leading residential property companies with a focus on affordable housing. Its portfolio is primarily located in Â- or on the outskirts of Â- large and growing conurbations in northern, eastern and western Germany and has considerable upside potential in terms of revaluation gains, vacancy reduction and rent uplifts.

