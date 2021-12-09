ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.01 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ESE shares. Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised ESCO Technologies from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of ESE opened at $86.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $75.19 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 12.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.