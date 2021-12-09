Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

FEEXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Ferrexpo stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. Ferrexpo has a 52-week low of $3.40 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

