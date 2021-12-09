Brokerages Set goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Target Price at C$215.88

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$215.88.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSY. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 target price for the company.

In other goeasy news, Director Susan Doniz purchased 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$187.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$346,764. Also, Director Karen Basian bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$193.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,319,816.

TSE GSY opened at C$177.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92. goeasy has a 52-week low of C$86.95 and a 52-week high of C$218.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$190.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$178.54. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

