Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.01 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

VRA stock opened at $8.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $279.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.82. Vera Bradley has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $13.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director Edward M. Schmults sold 9,300 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $99,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119,189 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 42,945 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vera Bradley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

