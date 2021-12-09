Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Core & Main from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.08.

NYSE:CNM opened at $28.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Core & Main has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Core & Main will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

