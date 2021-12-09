RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $766.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $790.00 to $766.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $719.73.

RH opened at $576.96 on Thursday. RH has a 52-week low of $411.88 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $635.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.42.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 25.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

