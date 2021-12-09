RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Cut to $766.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $790.00 to $766.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $685.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $719.73.
RH opened at $576.96 on Thursday. RH has a 52-week low of $411.88 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $635.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $663.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
