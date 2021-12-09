Susquehanna Begins Coverage on TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

Susquehanna started coverage on shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$158.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $122.49.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII stock opened at $109.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $120.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 123.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.182 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.