Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $106.29 and last traded at $106.50. Approximately 9,564 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 637,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.92.

Several analysts have issued reports on THO shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $112.04 and its 200-day moving average is $113.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.20. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Thor Industries’s revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 133.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 1,425.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 295.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 340 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.