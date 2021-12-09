Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 925 iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,690,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $785,227,000. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of IYR opened at $112.34 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $81.46 and a 52-week high of $112.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.79.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.