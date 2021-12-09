Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 112 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,164 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.0% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,173,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% in the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,523.16 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.92, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,429.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,423.28.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,246 shares of company stock valued at $292,597,631 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,173.80.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

