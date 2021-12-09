Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 467.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 6,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 297,964 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $79,083,000 after purchasing an additional 147,564 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $170,850,000 after purchasing an additional 113,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $286.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $226.09 and a 12 month high of $296.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.31. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total transaction of $1,450,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,968,530 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.22.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

