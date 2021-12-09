The ChampCoin Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week (TCC)

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. One The ChampCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, The ChampCoin has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. The ChampCoin has a market capitalization of $2.88 million and approximately $25,189.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.50 or 0.00325699 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010111 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000090 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001004 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $721.62 or 0.01464351 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About The ChampCoin

The ChampCoin (CRYPTO:TCC) is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The official website for The ChampCoin is tccworld.org . The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TCC is a decentralized cryptocurrency where all transactions and mined coins are recorded on TCC blockchain. Tailored for future-proof mass transactions. TCC blockchain is powerful enough to perform more transactions than global credit card providers. TCC uses one of the most advanced technologies. “

