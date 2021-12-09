Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Durango Resources Inc. (CVE:DGO) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 272000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05.

Durango Resources Company Profile (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral resource properties in Canada. It has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 14,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of QuÃ©bec, Canada.

