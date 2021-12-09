Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Trading Up 14.4%

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) were up 14.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.81 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 3,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 132,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSHA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.28) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taysha Gene Therapies news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $250,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R.A. Session II bought 42,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $528,923.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 138.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 140.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 310.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

