Latin Metals (CVE:LMS) Trading Up 20%

Latin Metals Inc. (CVE:LMS) was up 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 120,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average daily volume of 38,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Latin Metals from C$0.43 to C$0.37 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.21 million and a P/E ratio of -150.00.

Latin Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in South America. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Organullo project consisting of eight mines and Ana Maria project, which covers an area of 10,000 hectares situated in Salta Province; the Mina Angela property comprising 44 mineral concessions located in Chubut Province; and El Quemado project consisting of 7,959 hectares in 19 claims located in Salta Province.

