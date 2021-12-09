Paul Smith Acquires 20,000 Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Stock

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Director Paul Smith acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,070,000 shares in the company, valued at C$555,330.
Shares of DEF stock opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$95.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19. Defiance Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.42 and a twelve month high of C$1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 22.45 and a quick ratio of 21.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.53.
Defiance Silver Company Profile
