Paul Smith Acquires 20,000 Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Stock

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF) Director Paul Smith acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,070,000 shares in the company, valued at C$555,330.

Shares of DEF stock opened at C$0.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$95.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.19. Defiance Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.42 and a twelve month high of C$1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a current ratio of 22.45 and a quick ratio of 21.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.53.

Defiance Silver Company Profile

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Tepal gold-copper project located in MichoacÃ¡n state, Mexico; and the Lagartos project that consists of 14 concessions with a total area of approximately 800 hectares located in Zacatecas Silver District.

