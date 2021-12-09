Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,439,786 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 16,784,730 shares.The stock last traded at $49.48 and had previously closed at $52.35.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.87.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Comcast by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 56,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Comcast by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 128,023 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth $1,767,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,420 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,696 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

