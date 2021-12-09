NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) CFO Andrew D. Jones Acquires 36,765 Shares

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) CFO Andrew D. Jones purchased 36,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $16,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NBY opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.56. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.79.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.77% and a negative return on equity of 67.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBY. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBY. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 71,492 shares during the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

